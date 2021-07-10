Mektic and Pavic ended the dream of Zeballos and Granollers and became Wimbledon champions

Marcel granollers Y Horacio Zeballos made a Wimbledon 2021 dreamy: they reached the final, played a great tournament and were super motivated to make history. However, they ran into the best couple of the moment such as that of Nikola Mektic Y Mate Pavic (third Grand Slam won in his career, his partner debuted in titles in this category of contests), who defeated them 6-4, 7-6 (5), 2-6 and 7-5. Although the Spanish-American duo was at the height of the game, the meeting opted for some details and for the virtues of the Croats in the decisive moments.