in Tennis

Mektic and Pavic ended the dream of Zeballos and Granollers and became Wimbledon champions

Marcel granollers Y Horacio Zeballos made a Wimbledon 2021 dreamy: they reached the final, played a great tournament and were super motivated to make history. However, they ran into the best couple of the moment such as that of Nikola Mektic Y Mate Pavic (third Grand Slam won in his career, his partner debuted in titles in this category of contests), who defeated them 6-4, 7-6 (5), 2-6 and 7-5. Although the Spanish-American duo was at the height of the game, the meeting opted for some details and for the virtues of the Croats in the decisive moments.

Barty dismantles Pliskova and raises his first Wimbledon

Chris Paul receives top praise from Giannis Antetokounmpo