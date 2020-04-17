At the Analysis Table, Fabrizio Mejía criticized the information that generates panic and can have consequences. Meanwhile, Ana Lilia Pérez held the need for discussion.

He writer Fabrizio Mejía He criticized the questions to the health authority, which, in the midst of a pandemic, is truly criminal.

“It is like shouting fire in a cinema when there is no fire. That seems to me that it should not be considered freedom of expression or plurality, ”he said during the Aristegui Live Analysis Table.

“What is happening right now seems very serious to me because there is a kind of campaign to discredit the health authority which is what leads, whether we like it or not, the efforts against the epidemic, ”he said.

Mejía indicated that what is considered today as plurality or freedom of expression, the only thing it is generating is panic and anguish in people and, as a consequence, acts such as the attack on nurses on public transport in Guadalajara.

“This has criminal consequences, this of shouting fire in a cinema when there is no fire is framed in all this situation where everyone tries to obtain, at the cost of the epidemic and the dead, political slit,” he said.

However, he stated that the origin of the triage indicated in the bioethics guide It seemed to him an interesting subject, since it dates from 1792.

“Napoleon’s doctor during the Napoleonic wars says something fundamental to understand bioethics: ‘once soldiers wounded in combat enter the medical tent, ranks end there, medals end, if Napoleon arrives or arrives a private soldier, is exactly the same ‘, is evaluated differently, “he said.

“This is to avoid that the recognitions, the ranks, the money, the cronyism, and that the influence of a patient with respect to others deprives on the disease. “War wounds will be classified according to their severity and care will be divided into three: those who will survive without treatment, for those who would die without treatment, and for those who would die even with treatment,” he added.

He explained that this was what led him to say that young people would be valued over older adults and stressed that such catastrophism should not be thought of.

“What remains to me of all this discussion is that there is no need to panic, that everything we say at this time about the epidemic must be verified with the health authorities, that Thalía must not be believed above the Secretary of Greeting or Hugo López-Gatell, “he said.

“Discrediting the health authority in a time of epidemic is going to have criminal consequences, therefore the media, commentators, all people who use social networks should self-contain and verify the information, study what the matter is about “He added.

To this approach, the journalist Carmen Aristegui He pointed out that in this matter and in the midst of the health emergency, you can’t bet on silence.

“The media, professionals and specialists have rights to expose and add voices,” he argued.

“It is about Mexico having a precise, clear and sufficient document that involves ethical and medical elements. It is not that we invoke the tragedy, but to have clarity so that when it has to be decided, it is done with this compendium of decision, “he added.

In the same tenor, the also journalist Ana Lilia Pérez I think that “no one in their right mind wants this catastrophic scenario, but we do want to know if there is sufficient and precise planning with all this ethical character that the subject requires so that health professionals know what to do in the event that a scenario is reached that nobody wants to reach, but it could happen. “

He stated that the possibility of facing a critical moment is not something exclusive to Mexico since it has already been seen that this has happened in countries that have faced the pandemic in other conditions because their health systems are much better than those of Mexico.

“This type of bioethical reflections are always controversial, but of necessary discussion. It is very healthy that they are now made openly to society because it goes beyond the need to establish guidelines for decision-making by health personnel. It goes further because users of that health system have the right to know, especially when life is at stake which is the most valuable thing you have ”, he explained.

“The issue has to do with issues not only of a technical nature but also with issues of a legal nature. It seems so important to me that precise guidelines are established and that health personnel already have these guidelines once they have been approved, ”he said.