Meizu has just double-renewed its high-end. Thus are born new Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro, two terminals easily recognizable by the peculiar design of its rear camera in a horizontal row.

As expected, Meizu mounts the best of the house, with Snapdragon 865, up to 12 GB of RAM and a 64 MP quad camera. The Pro model goes one step further, including the wireless charging, a ceramic body and a more complete camera with 3D sensor.

Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro data sheet

Meizu 17

Meizu 17 Pro

screen

AMOLED 6.6 “

FHD +



90 Hz

AMOLED 6.6 “

FHD +



90 Hz

Dimensions and weight

160 x 77.2 x 8.5mm

199 g.

160 x 77.2 x 8.5mm

219 g.

Processor

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

RAM

8 GB

8/12 GB

Storage

128/256 GB

128/256 GB

Frontal camera

20 MP

20 MP

Rear camera

64 MP f / 1.8 Sony IMX 686

12 MP f / 1.9 depth

5 MP f / 1.9 macro

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

64 MP f / 1.8 Sony IMX 686

32 MP f / 2.2 wide angle / macro

8 MP f / 2.4 telephoto

3D depth

Drums

4,500 mAh

30W fast charge

4,500 mAh

30W fast charge

27W wireless charging

Operating system

Android 10

Flyme 8.1

Android 10

Flyme 8.1

Connectivity

5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1



NFC

5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1



NFC

Others

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

Stereo speakers

Price

From 482 euros to change

From 561 euros to change

Many lenses

The cameras are the most striking part of the design of the Meizu 17. Although the settings vary slightly between the normal model and the Pro, on the outside the design is exactly the same: four lenses in five circles arranged horizontally. The Flash is integrated into a ring in the central circle.

Both models have the same lens 64 MP f / 1.8 with Sony IMX 686 sensor, although there are variations in their companions. On the Meizu 17, they are a 5 MP f / 1.9 macro sensor, an 8 MP wide angle and a 12 MP depth sensor. In the Meizu 17 Pro, the wide angle is 32 MP, with an 8 MP telephoto and a specialized 3D sensor from Samsung in augmented reality. Ahead and integrated into a perforation on the screen is a 20 MP trigger.

Perforated 90Hz display

Ahead, the protagonist takes the screen that, with the permission of the light chin, goes practically from edge to edge with the only interruption of the small perforation to integrate the front camera. This perforation is located in the right corner, a somewhat different location than what manufacturers have accustomed us to.

It is a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution and which increases the standard refresh rate for bring it to 90 Hz. The screen incorporates the fingerprint reader under its surface.

Wireless charging for Pro model

In terms of power and connectivity, both terminals have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 inside and, therefore, 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6. Where there are differences is in RAM, which is 8 GB in the normal model and reaches 12 GB in the Pro mode.

As for the battery, we have 4,500 mAh of capacity in both cases, with 30W fast charge. The difference is that the Meizu 17 Pro includes 27W wireless charging, a function that does not exist in the normal model. The materials are also different, with a ceramic finish for the Pro model.

Versions and prices of the Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro

The Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro have been officially announced in China, and we currently have no information on their possible availability in other markets. They are offered for sale in three colors: white, black and green and with versions with 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. These are their official prices:

Meizu 17 8 + 128 GB: 3699 yuan, about 482 euros to change.

Meizu 17 8 + 256 GB: 3999 yuan, about 521 euros to change.

Meizu 17 Pro 8 + 128GB: 4299 yuan, about 561 euros to change.

Meizu 17 Pro 12 + 256GB: 4699 yuan, about 613 euros to change.

