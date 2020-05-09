Meizu has just double-renewed its high-end. Thus are born new Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro, two terminals easily recognizable by the peculiar design of its rear camera in a horizontal row.
As expected, Meizu mounts the best of the house, with Snapdragon 865, up to 12 GB of RAM and a 64 MP quad camera. The Pro model goes one step further, including the wireless charging, a ceramic body and a more complete camera with 3D sensor.
Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro data sheet
Meizu 17
Meizu 17 Pro
screen
AMOLED 6.6 “
FHD +
90 Hz
AMOLED 6.6 “
FHD +
90 Hz
Dimensions and weight
160 x 77.2 x 8.5mm
199 g.
160 x 77.2 x 8.5mm
219 g.
Processor
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
RAM
8 GB
8/12 GB
Storage
128/256 GB
128/256 GB
Frontal camera
20 MP
20 MP
Rear camera
64 MP f / 1.8 Sony IMX 686
12 MP f / 1.9 depth
5 MP f / 1.9 macro
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
64 MP f / 1.8 Sony IMX 686
32 MP f / 2.2 wide angle / macro
8 MP f / 2.4 telephoto
3D depth
Drums
4,500 mAh
30W fast charge
4,500 mAh
30W fast charge
27W wireless charging
Operating system
Android 10
Flyme 8.1
Android 10
Flyme 8.1
Connectivity
5G
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
5G
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
Others
Fingerprint sensor under the screen
Fingerprint sensor under the screen
Stereo speakers
Price
From 482 euros to change
From 561 euros to change
Many lenses
The cameras are the most striking part of the design of the Meizu 17. Although the settings vary slightly between the normal model and the Pro, on the outside the design is exactly the same: four lenses in five circles arranged horizontally. The Flash is integrated into a ring in the central circle.
Both models have the same lens 64 MP f / 1.8 with Sony IMX 686 sensor, although there are variations in their companions. On the Meizu 17, they are a 5 MP f / 1.9 macro sensor, an 8 MP wide angle and a 12 MP depth sensor. In the Meizu 17 Pro, the wide angle is 32 MP, with an 8 MP telephoto and a specialized 3D sensor from Samsung in augmented reality. Ahead and integrated into a perforation on the screen is a 20 MP trigger.
Perforated 90Hz display
Ahead, the protagonist takes the screen that, with the permission of the light chin, goes practically from edge to edge with the only interruption of the small perforation to integrate the front camera. This perforation is located in the right corner, a somewhat different location than what manufacturers have accustomed us to.
It is a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution and which increases the standard refresh rate for bring it to 90 Hz. The screen incorporates the fingerprint reader under its surface.
Wireless charging for Pro model
In terms of power and connectivity, both terminals have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 inside and, therefore, 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6. Where there are differences is in RAM, which is 8 GB in the normal model and reaches 12 GB in the Pro mode.
As for the battery, we have 4,500 mAh of capacity in both cases, with 30W fast charge. The difference is that the Meizu 17 Pro includes 27W wireless charging, a function that does not exist in the normal model. The materials are also different, with a ceramic finish for the Pro model.
Versions and prices of the Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro
The Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro have been officially announced in China, and we currently have no information on their possible availability in other markets. They are offered for sale in three colors: white, black and green and with versions with 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. These are their official prices:
Meizu 17 8 + 128 GB: 3699 yuan, about 482 euros to change.
Meizu 17 8 + 256 GB: 3999 yuan, about 521 euros to change.
Meizu 17 Pro 8 + 128GB: 4299 yuan, about 561 euros to change.
Meizu 17 Pro 12 + 256GB: 4699 yuan, about 613 euros to change.
