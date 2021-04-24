Meghan Trainor Shares Video of Baby Riley’s “Rocky Start” in Hospital

Meghan trainor‘s mini Spy Kid is a fighter.

The 27-year-old “No Excuses” singer gave birth to her and husband and Spy Kids alum Daryl Sabara‘s first baby, they are Riley, in February. The now-2-month-old was born one week early, at a healthy weight of 7 pounds and 8 ounces, and the doting parents have since shared several photos of the little guy looking healthy at home.

But as it turns out, the journey home wasn’t smooth sailing. Meghan recently posted a TikTok video, set to Forest blakk‘s “If You Love Her” featuring herself, showing Riley in the first days of his life, hooked up to tubes and monitors while being treated in a hospital’s NICU. And she was not always allowed to be with him there. Some scenes show her crying as she watches him remotely through Facetime.

“We had a rocky start..but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy,” the singer wrote on Instagram on Friday, April 23. “So lucky to be your mama sweet boy.”