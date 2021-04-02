Meghan Markle’s Veja Sneakers Are on Sale 2021 – Where to Buy Meghan Markle’s Exact Sneakers

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Um, Meghan Markle’s favorite sneakers are on sale once again, folks. This time, we have to thank Bandier for the discount. Let me remind you that this is huge, because normally, these celebrity-approved shoes sell for somewhere between $ 120 and $ 150, depending on the exact style.

From now until March 21, you can shave 30% off these much-sought-after shoes — making a $ 120 pair just $ 84. And because the discount is part of Bandier’s friends and family sales event, you can also get 30% off a whole bunch of other goodies — like, say, a full athleisure ‘fit to go with your new Meghan-approved sneakers.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from Meghan Markle’s flawless style (and all the other celebs who love Veja sneakers), it’s that you can never have too many cute, comfy kicks, especially when it’s a pair that goes with everything. So, yeah, I’m adding these babies to my cart ASAP.

