Meghan Markle’s father wants his own interview with Oprah Winfrey and he went to his mansion!



Thomas Markle went to Oprah Winfrey’s house and left a letter.

Last Thursday Thomas markle went to the house that Oprah Winfrey It has in Montecito, California, as the newspaper now assures The Sun, to give the opportunity to interview you and tell your ‘side’ of the story after his daughter Meghan markle He confessed to the famous presenter that he had felt betrayed by him in the special that aired a few weeks ago.

The former lighting director, who drove there in his own car, had to pass very close to the mansion where the dukes of sussex currently reside with their child Archie, since it is known that Oprah is one of its neighbors. Even though Thomas He did not have the opportunity to speak face to face with the star on the small screen and did not even enter the property, he did leave a note to one of his bodyguards, as captured by the paparazzi cameras.

The scene is reminiscent of the one that occurred in 2018 when Samantha markle, the stepsister by the father of the former actress, showed up at the door of the kensington palace with the intention of seeing her after flying there from USA. The security guards did not allow him to enter, but they did accept the letter he had written to Meghan and directed her to the gift shop, where Samantha bought several souvenirs from his visit.

