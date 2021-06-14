Meghan Markle’s father says Oprah Winfrey took advantage of his daughter and a “weakened” Prince Harry



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The father of Meghan Markle, who has been estranged from the Duchess of Sussex for years, called Oprah Winfrey to “use” the partner for the benefit of his own career, in addition to “taking advantage” of the prince harry while it is “weakened.”

The criticism came months after the explosive interview that her daughter and her husband offered with the presenter, in which they revealed details such as the alleged racism that the couple faced due to the skin color of their first-born, Archie.

“I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Meghan,” she said. Thomas markle in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

“I think he is using them to build his network and build his new programs. She is taking advantage of a very weakened man and making him say things that should not be said on televisionHe added.

The talk was made numerous claims by the couple against the Palace, including the ex-Suits star’s cries for help with her mental health issues that were never addressed before they walked away from the royal family last year.

It’s no secret that Thomas and Meghan, 39, have been estranged for years.

Meghan’s father was photographed while trying on the suit he would wear at his daughter’s wedding in 2018, although he never used it because he did not attend the link. He also leaked to the media a personal letter that she had sent him.

Since then, Thomas has made several more controversial headlines, from confessing that he had used cocaine in the past to accusing his own daughter of “destroying” the royal family.

Meghan spoke publicly of her strained relationship with Thomas during the March interview with Winfrey, specifically touching on her relationship with the press.

“I told him, ‘I just need you to tell me, if you tell me the truth, we can help,'” he shared during the interview. “And he was not able to do it, that for me has resonated a lot, especially now as a mother ”.