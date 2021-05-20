Meghan Markle’s ex-boyfriend Joshua Silverstein gave details of the Duchess of Sussex’s personality



Meghan Markle’s ex-boyfriend, Joshua Silverstein, raised his voice at the controversy he has caused and came to his defense. She said that since she was little she had a lot of personality.

Photo: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Actor and producer Joshua Silverstein, the ex-boyfriend known from now Duchess of Sussex, Meghan markle, has made a surprising television appearance on the British show ‘Lorraine’ to reflect on the trajectory of the former interpreter since her romantic relationship with him began prince harry, her already husband and father of her offspring. Meghan’s ex-boyfriend gave details of the personality of the same and made it clear that is very proud of her: “I always knew that I would do great things“.

The artist has openly praised his former girlfriend for the way in which it has taken advantage of its media and institutional platform to address such sensitive issues, but pointing out, like racism that still prevails in contemporary societies or inequalities between groups that, in fact, are also explained by the systematic discrimination that exists against minorities.

Likewise, Silverstein has revealed, in another vein, that he always thought that Meghan was destined to make a difference in the world, either through his profession or, as has finally happened, with his social conscience and your work as an activist. “I always thought that Meghan would do great things, even when I was only 13 years old. He was very clear about the path he wanted to follow and has worked hard for it“, He explained during his talk for the ITV channel program.

As if that wasn’t enough Joshua Silverstein has confessed that one of the things that most attracted him to Meghan during their time together was the “trust in herself exuded by the then interpreter, who was also the one who took the initiative at the time of starting her now-defunct romantic relationship. “She was always a strong and confident young woman“, Has pointed out.

On the other hand, it was recently learned that Prince Harry wanted to leave royalty at another time after the death of his mother, the Princess Diana. He was in his early 20s when Harry himself wondered if he wanted to stay there: “I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this, look what he did to my mother, ‘”was what he said recently.

Regarding the relationship with his brother, prince william, a source has assured that he does not agree with him, or with the “mediators” to ask him a tribute and pay a well-deserved tribute to his mother. On July 6, a statue honoring Lady di and the brothers asked to give the speeches separately, without one intervening in the words of the other and especially distant.

Keep reading:

Lili Estefan’s sandals caused a sensation among her Instagram followers