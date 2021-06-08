Meghan Markle’s dad reacted to the birth of his new granddaughter, Lilibet Diana



Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s father, reacted to the birth of his new granddaughter, Lilibet Diana, and sent her a message.

Photo: Backgrid. / Grosby Group

Unsurprisingly, the British royal family has reacted to the birth of the daughter of the dukes of sussex with messages of congratulations in which they are “delighted” and “very happy” for the arrival into the world of little Lilibet Diana. But not only the monarchs have spoken at birth but Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, who also reacted to the birth of his new granddaughter.

Despite the tensions that would exist between the ‘royals’ and the marriage by the interview that Harry and Meghan gave to Oprah, in which they spoke of how abandoned they felt within the monarchy, the arrival to the world of a new Mountbatten-Windsor would have made everyone move temporarily closer celebrate the news including Meghan Markle’s own father, who is another whom the Duchess of Sussex has kept away.

Has still been, Lilibet Diana’s maternal grandfather, Thomas Markle, wanted to comment on the happy event. The Duchess of Sussex’s father, which has become a real headache for her since it was discovered that she had ‘agreed’ a series of poses with the paparazzi after announcing her engagement with prince harry. The retired lighting director, who hasn’t spoken to his daughter since marrying Elizabeth II’s grandson in 2018, has put aside his usual aggressive attitude to spread an olive branch.

“I am very happy that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery. I send you all my love and I wish you all the luck in the world ”, he assured The Sun in a statement.

It seems that Thomas has ‘forgotten’ the threat he made just a few months ago to Meghan, assuring her that he would continue to grant exclusives to the British press until she agreed to contact him because, in his opinion, he had left no other alternative. after “kicking” him out of her life and preventing her from meeting her grandson Archie.

