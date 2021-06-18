Meghan Markle’s book tops New York Times bestseller list



Meghan Markle’s book ranks first among the best sellers in the US.

Photo: Chris Jackson / .

The children’s book of Meghan Markle, The Bench, started as a father’s day gift to him prince harry, but now it has become the number one bestseller in the New York Times.

In this regard, after learning of the milestone, Megan posted a statement on the website of her Archewell foundation where she thanked fans for supporting her writing, Because within a week of launching the work it became a best seller.

“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I am encouraged to see its universal themes of love, representation and inclusion resonate in communities everywhere. In many ways, the search for a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Similarly, portraying another side of masculinity – one based on connection, emotion, and softness – is modeling a world that many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project”Reads the full statement.

The Bench, published by Random House Children’s Books, is illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson and narrated by Meghan herself in the book’s audio edition.

The story is about the special relationship between father and son, seen through Meghan’s eyes, as it was inspired by a Father’s Day poem she wrote for her husband, Prince Harry, after the birth of their son, Archie, in May 2019.

She wanted her work to be available throughout the United States and the communities most in need by donating 2,000 copies, but she has achieved it in the same way in sales.

It seems that the good news does not stop reaching the Sussex home. After the birth of Lilibet Diana, Markle’s happiness now multiplied as her first book ranked number one in the picture book category.