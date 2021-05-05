Meghan Markle will publish her first children’s book entitled The Bench, inspired by a poem written to her husband



Prince Harry with Meghan Markle.

Photo: Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

With the aim of transmitting the love of reading to your children, Meghan markle will publish her first children’s book titled The Bench, inspired by a poem written to her husband, Prince Harry, in 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex will publish the material June 8reported in a press release. This will address the bond that exists between parents and children, from your perspective as a mother.

“The Bench started out as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie (his first-born) was born,” shared Markle in the Random House Children’s Books publishing statement, “That poem became this story“.

Illustrations are by Christian Robinson. The cover is a watercolor painting in which a tree is portrayed, with birds around a bench, simulating a park.

“Christian layered beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between parents and children from all walks of life,” said the Duchess.

“This performance was particularly important to me. Christian and I work closely to represent this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonate with all families, regardless of the composition, as much as mine, “he added.

In some of the images that were shared inside the book, it is observed how a woman, wearing a red blouse with black stripes, watches from the window the arrival of her husband, whom she considers “her love”, dressed as a military man, hugging the son they have. in common.

“Looking at my love and our beautiful boy. And here at the window I will have tears of great joy “, the page reads.

In 2005, Markle’s spouse served as an official Welsh cadet and joined the Alamein Company.

Later, in a following illustration a father is seen lying on a bench with his son asleep on his chest, under a tree with the text: “From here you will rest. Look at the growth of our child ”.

As a result of the love between Harry and Megan, Archie was born, who will turn 2 years old on Thursday; also this summer they will become parents again, this time, of a girl.

Previously, the 39-year-old was part of a cookbook, in 2018, entitled “Together: our community kitchen”, created by some of the women of the Hubb community kitchen, affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London, one year before publication.

Following their resignation from the British royal family, headed by Queen Elizabeth II, last January, the couple moved to the United States; They currently live in a $ 14 million mansion in one of the most exclusive areas of California.

Previously, other members of the royal family also debuted as literary writers.

In 1980, Prince Charles published The Old Man of Lochnagar, while the Duchess of York and former wife of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson wrote a popular children’s series on Budgie the Little Helicopter; it later became an animated television show.