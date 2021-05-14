Meghan Markle will not have a baby shower for her daughter and this is why

Meghan and Harry announced their second pregnancy with a cute image in which you can see their baby bump. The couple revealed the news on February 14, after suffering a miscarriage in the summer of 2020.

During their landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry explained that they would no longer have babies and that they couldn’t ask for more than to have a boy and a girl.

When Archie was about to be born in 2019, Meghan had a baby shower in New York with her closest friends. The event took place in one of the most luxurious hotels in the Big Apple located on the Upper East Side and was attended by celebrities such as Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney, among others.