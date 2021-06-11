Meghan Markle will donate 2,000 copies of her new book to schools and libraries in the US.

Meghan Markle announced that it will share with families across the United States, mainly with the neediest communities, his new book entitled ‘The Bench’.

While the play was recently released, The Duchess of Sussex made it known through her Archewell Foundation website that they intend to donate 2,000 copies to schools, libraries and more.

“The Duchess and Archewell have received support from the editor of The Bench to distribute 2,000 copies at no cost to libraries, community centers, schools, and nonprofit programs nationwide ”, explains the statement.

The ad also emphasizes that free copies will be distributed at a unique time when the coronavirus pandemic posed unprecedented challenges over the past year for everyone, but especially students.

“After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for school-age children and families everywhere, the Duchess believes that the way forward must include a focus on the well-being and nutrition of our communities through food, emotional and mental health education and support, ”it says on the site.

Meghan previously shared that the book explores the bond between parents and children as seen through a mother’s eyes and was inspired by a Father’s Day poem she wrote after the birth of her 2-year-old son Archie in 2019. .

In fact, the cover features an illustration of the prince harry and Archie, recognizable by their red hair, sitting on a bench in a garden feeding birds that the couple houses at their mansion in Montecito, California.

It is currently on sale in the UK for between $ 6 and $ 12, and an audio version read by the Duchess is also expected.

On the other hand, on June 4 she welcomed her second baby, a girl, whom she decided to name Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. She was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, USA, where she has been living for over a year, since she and Harry left the UK royal firm in 2020.