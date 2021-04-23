Meghan Markle wanted to give her support and affection to Queen Elizabeth II, after the death of Prince Philip



Prince Harry with Meghan Markle.

Photo: Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s absence at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which was held last Saturday in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, fIt was one of the most talked about issues a posteriori and as a result of the disagreements experienced in recent times between the Dukes of Sussex and a good part of the most notorious members of the British monarchy.

However, The truth is that the former actress could not travel to the United Kingdom for such a solemn occasion, unlike her husband, Prince Harry, on the recommendation of his doctors, who had advised her to avoid this type of displacement, taking into account the advanced stage of her gestation process, so it must be ruled out that the differences that may have existed between the parties were a compelling reason that explained her absence. Indeed, Harry and his brother William, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge, portrayed at all times the warmth that should preside over such a sad moment for the entire Windsor household.

People magazine has now learned that Meghan Markle came to speak directly to Elizabeth II, just a few days after the burial, to show her support again and to be interested in her mood after such an emotional act: a telephone conversation in which the former actress once again expressed her admiration and affection for the Duke of Edinburgh, regardless of whether her personal experience within the monarchical institution was not exactly satisfactory.

“Meghan spoke to Harry before her grandfather’s funeral. Also, Meghan and Archie (the couple’s firstborn) spoke with the queen earlier this week“An informant has revealed to the aforementioned publication to make it clear that the waters have slightly returned to their course and that, how could it be otherwise, the absolute priority of the Duchess was to offer seamless support to her in-laws .

