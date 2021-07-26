Meghan Markle ‘wanted British husband’, reveals Lizzy Cundy

“Looking for a British husband” Meghan Markle, reveals Lizzy Cundy | AP

“She was looking to marry a British man”: Lizzie cundy, one of Meghan Markle’s former friends, would reveal the true intentions of Prince Harry’s wife, before meeting him, he says.

Meghan Markle and the British TV presenter, became friends after the first divorce of the duchess of sussex and Trevor Engelson, back in 2013.

At that time, Meghan Markle, traveled to the UK with some frequency, however, the strongest evidence of Lizzie’s statements is based on an alleged recording.

I was asked to look after Meghan when she came here, the English television personality would reveal to a British newspaper.

The material would contain the voice of “Meghan from Sussex” in which she claims to “love the men of London”:

We have a short video of her saying: ‘I want to be a London girl, I love London men and I love everything that has to do with London,’ Cundy shared, which has been confirmed in some interviews, as you can hear on the following link.

Even the former friend of the daughter-in-law of Prince Charles, reveals that on several occasions she tried to play cupid with the actress and some of her friends.

I checked my phone book to see who of my contacts could make a good combination with her, I tried to find her a boyfriend, according to Cundy told The Express newspaper ”.

He ghosted me

It would be a way of saying, “disappeared.” The presenter points out that the “former actress of the series Suits“He cut off all contact” abruptly. ” Apparently, Lizzie would feel in part, used by the “American” woman, who after achieving her goal did not contact her again, she said.

She ghosted me once she got engaged to Harry, assure you, Cundy.

Apparently, Cundy, would not be the only friendship of Rachel Meghan Markle, who would help him find a good match.

Although they did not reveal the name of the mutual friendship that introduced them, the name of Violeta Von Westenholz transcended, according to what the site E! News.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met in early 2016 on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. Two years later they got married, in May 2018.

Currently, the couple has two children: Archie, two years old, and Lilibeth Diana, born just over a month ago.

Who is Violet Von Westenholz?

The 33-year-old woman is friends with Prince Harry who she knew how difficult it was for him to get a wife, Violet was serving as Ralph Lauren’s director of public relations.

We met through a secret friend, whose privacy we want to protect, Harry said in the first interview he gave with Meghan, 39, daughter of Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland.

Friendships resentful with Meghan?

Interestingly, there is another person in the scene who would coincide with Lizzie Cundy, the television host, Piers Morgan, of “Good Morning Britain.”

The presenter who even ended up on the street for his statements against the “former member of royalty”, after his last interview with Oprah Winfrey. But what is behind your annoyance?

At some point, Morgan claims that he and Meghan met hours before she met Prince Harry, met in a “pub”, the then Netflix actress traveled to the UK to watch a game by her close friend. , tennis player Serena Williams.

We were in the pub for two hours, she had a couple of dirty and pint martinis, everything went wonderfully, Morgan told “The Late Show”, then I put her in a taxi and it turned out that he was the one who took her to a party in The one who met Prince Harry.

