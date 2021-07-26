Meghan Markle wanted a man from London. They say Meghan always loved London men. A former friend of the Duchess of Sussex said she confessed to her that she wanted to be a London girl, and loved everything about London. EVERYTHING, ok?

TV and radio host Lizzie Cundy revealed that it was no accident that her ex-friend Meghan Markle married Prince Harry. Lizzie, 53, was one of those who befriended Meghan before meeting Harry. Cundy told the Daily Mail:

“They asked me to take care of Meghan when she came here. She wanted to meet someone. We have a clip of her saying, ‘I want to be a London girl, I love London men and I love everything to do with London.’

Ok, did it become clear that Meghan loves London? LOL! Lizzie’s Amazon Prime show Red Carpet Uncut will put that clip out on their show. Of course!

The former WAG took care of 39-year-old Meghan – best known for her role on the series “Suits.” But once Meghan met 36-year-old Prince Harry, Meghan didn’t return Lizzie’s calls.

“She ignored me once she got engaged” – says Lizzie. “She ignored a lot of people, obviously, including her family, so I’m not the worst person to ignore her.”

Well, I don’t blame her. LOL! However, they say that Lizzie has no hard feelings against the Duchess of Sussex, in fact, she recently joked that Meghan had named her daughter Lilibeth after her. Sure! In an interview with OK! Magazine, Cundy said:

“They called me Lilibeth. It is the nickname of Elizabeth. It was my nickname at school. “ Thank you Meghan. You ignored me – and now you call your daughter for me. “ “It was quite shocking because it is an unusual name. Maybe that’s their way of trying to communicate. But I wish them the best and I think it’s wonderful. “

Bahahahahahahaha … Obviously it’s a joke, but imagine just saying it, Meghan Markle named her daughter Lilibeth after one she met in London once, and not because of His Majesty The Queen, grandmother of her husband Prince Harry. Right! Calm down Lizzy, you can’t tell …

Anyways, Meghan Markle always loved London men and who more Londoner than Prince Harry.

Share this news!