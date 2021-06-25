Meghan Markle Uses New Name on Lili’s Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle is no longer using her royal title — at least not on her daughter Lili’s birth certificate. TMZ obtained a copy of the birth certificate, and it shows that the Duchess of Sussex simply opted to use her given name “Rachel Meghan Markle.” This marks a big change from her name on Archie’s birth certificate, which Cosmopolitan UK notes is “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry listed his first and last name on Lili’s birth certificate as “The Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness,” which is also a notable change from what he used for Archie’s certificate, ahem: “His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex. “

It’s unclear why Meghan chose not to use “Duchess of Sussex” on Lili’s birth certificate since she is using it in other areas of her life (she authored her children’s book The Bench as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex). But either way, she and Harry have been understandably private since welcoming Lili, and so far have simply released a sweet message of thanks for well wishes on the Archewell website, writing “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family. ”

As a reminder, bb Lili was born on Friday, June 4, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. Her full name is Lilibet Diana, after both her great-grandmother the Queen, as well as Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

