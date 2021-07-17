1/2

Meghan Markle will premiere a project on Netflix aimed at girls | .

Meghan Markle to premiere project on Netflix aimed at girls

It emerged in recent days that Meghan Markle plans to create a television project on Netflix and it would be dedicated to all girls.

The new project of Prince William’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, will focus on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, “Pearl”, who will be inspired by a wide variety of influential women in history, as it transpired.

The prince harry’s wife, has thought about creating a family animation series for the popular streaming platform, Netflix Inc, of which also, Meghan Markle, will serve as the executive producer, according to her company’s report.

It should be remembered that Rachel Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make up the organization called “Archewell Productions”, which revealed details about the new plans of the “British Duchess” last Wednesday.

It may interest you Why are Meghan and Harry rewarded for not having more children?

The series, which will be called “Pearl”, is until today one of the first announced by the streaming service itself that will come from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who in 2020 resigned from their royal duties and moved to California. .

Like many girls her age, our heroine “Pearl” is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges, the “former actress” said in a statement.

Also, the mother of Archie Harrison and now Lilibeth Diana said she was very excited about the powerful platform and amazing products in this animation.

I am delighted that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerful Netflix platform, and these incredible producers are bringing you this new animated series, celebrating extraordinary women throughout history.

It may interest you. Does Hanna Jaff Mexican Megxit apply? Divorce in royalty

As for the release date, it is unknown for sure about a particular date, however, until what was reported is that Meghan will produce the series together with David Furnish, the husband of the British singer, Elton John.

The 39-year-old “Californian” will also appear in the credits as a creator and will work side by side with Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark) and Dan Cogan (Icarus), according to Vanity Fair.

According to other details provided by the report, John is a close friend of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and the “star of the Suits series” and even performed at their wedding reception in 2018, so he was also very happy. to be able to collaborate in this project.

It is worth mentioning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been involved in family-friendly programs since time before their resignation from royalty, when they participated in the Disney + documentary “Elephant”, which chronicles the journey of a herd of elephants traveling from the delta. from the Ovakango, to the Zambezi River and back.

The animated series would have been announced last year from a Netflix project and Harry: A Documentary Series about Invictus Games for Wounded Service Men and Women.

Among other projects by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there is also the publication of a first book called “The Bench” a children’s story about fatherhood, he said, was inspired by Harry’s relationship with his first-born, Archie.

It was last June 4 when the wait for the happy parents ended after their second daughter arrived in the world, whom they called “Lilibeth Diana”, this in honor of Queen Elizabeth and the great mother of Prince Harry.

Similarly, his controversial interview with Oprah seems to have opened the doors for the couple, currently being one of the most acclaimed in the midst of his few appearances.

It may interest you They change plan, Prince Harry and William with statue of Lady Di

Now it transpired that said interview has been nominated for an Emmy in the category of series or special, presented as non-fiction.