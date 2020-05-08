Meghan Markle: The luxurious mansion where she lives with Prince Harry in Los Angeles. | PHOTO: EFE

A new scandal adds to the list of Meghan Markle, because a well-known British media leaked a series of photographs of the luxurious mansion where he lives with Prince Harry in Los Angeles, which has a value of 18 million dollars, that is, just over 428 billion pesos.

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry They tried to keep the place where they were living a secret, after moving from Canada to the United States, Daily Mail revealed the photographs of a huge mansion, located in an exclusive place in Beverly Hills, where the family lives.

It is a residence of more than 428 billion pesos (18 million dollars) that belongs to the actor and Hollywood producer Tyler Perry, and that Oprah Winfrey got to stay away from the public eye, especially, while the sanitary crisis by the coronavirus passes.

And although it has not been specified whether the mansion was loaned by the producer, or rented, the couple remains in the eye of the hurricane for the luxurious life that they have given, after giving up royalty and her obligations to Queen Elizabeth.

The millionaire residence sits atop a hill in an exclusive Beverly Ridge States gated community, and has eight bedrooms and 12 baths, and has its own security gate with a large security team guarding it.

Although the relationship they have with Tyler Perry is unknown, the Hollywood producer once acknowledged having an emotional connection to Meghan Markle, after the interview they offered on her last royal visit to Africa, where she herself confessed that no one asks how she is.

According to Daily Mail, it was in this mansion where the couple celebrated their son Archie’s first birthday a few days ago, with a smash cake and Zoom video conferences with friends and family.

