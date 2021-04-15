Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will start her maternity leave at the end of May

Although he is no longer part of the British royal family and, therefore, does not have a public agenda or has institutional tasks to perform on behalf of the queen, the duchess of sussex She continues to work hard to achieve that “financial independence” that her husband and she wanted so much through different projects.

However, as of May, specifically in recent weeks, the former actress would have proposed to begin to reduce her professional activity until she put the brakes on completely, thus preparing for the birth of the girl she expects, who will come to the world in early summer.

As reported by the Page Six portal, Meghan Markle will take a break from her obligations at Archewell, the foundation he has created with Prince Harry, and all the other responsibilities that flow from his humanitarian activity. However, rumors suggest that she will continue to be “very aware of everything” because she is a true “workaholic”.

In fact, during the pregnancy of her first child, Archie remained at the foot of the canyon almost until the moment of giving birth, coordinating as a guest editor a special issue of the British edition of Vogue entitled ‘Changemakers’ and finalizing the capsule wardrobe that I create for the benefit of the Smart Works charity, of which I was a patron.

Harry and Meghan thank Prince Philip for his “service” in a brief message

Prince Harry of England and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, thanked Prince Philip of Edinburgh for “his service”, on the website of their foundation, Archewell. In a brief message, the Dukes of Sussex stressed that Prince Philip, Harry’s grandfather, will be greatly missed, according to EFE.

“In fond remembrance of His Majesty the Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed ”, says the text. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away last Friday at the age of 99, as announced by the British Royal House in a statement.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband comes in the middle of the global coronavirus crisis – the Royal Household ruled out that his hospitalization was linked to the covid – and at a particularly delicate time for the British monarchy, precisely due to the dukes from Sussex.

This agency also highlights that the explosive interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently offered on American television, in which they drew accusations of racism towards members of the royalty, caused a strong reputation crisis for Buckingham Palace. Disconnected from royal life, Prince Harry and his wife have lived in California since the spring of 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II says goodbye to her beloved Prince Philip: “He has been my strength”