Prince Harry’s wife connected through Zoom from her new home to offer professional advice to a young graduate in psychology.

The Dukes of Sussex They have kept a profile as discreet as possible since in early March they fulfilled their last commitment as royals in the United Kingdom and began their new life in Los Angeles, but this Tuesday the former actress has reappeared in public thanks to new technologies for a good cause.

Meghan Markle logged in via Zoom from her new home to offer professional advice to a young psychology graduate as part of her work with the Smart Works organization, of which she became a patron in January 2019.

The conversation they both had is part of the new counseling program that this solidarity initiative has launched to continue helping women to enter the labor market and provide them with appropriate outfits for their job interviews during the period of isolation.

In this case, Meghan was interested in the reasons why her interlocutor, who hopes to get an internship after completing her university studies, had been interested in that specific position and assured her that both she and the rest of the Smart Works team were convinced that she would do her best.

“I just wanted to call you and wish you all the luck in the world. I’m going to cross my fingers so that everything turns out well ”, I assure.

In the video that has been released from the video call, Meghan appears very relaxed, dressed in a simple burgundy sweater and with her hair pulled back from her face in a semi-updo.

