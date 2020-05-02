Meghan Markle, the actress Duchess of Sussex, has just lost her first court battle against two British newspapers over the lawsuit she filed for publishing, without her consent, excerpts from a private letter she sent to her father,Thomas Markle.

In the ruling published yesterday, Friday, the judge of the London Superior CourtMark WarbyHe rejected parts of the lawsuit in which the Duchess of Sussex accuses the publishing group Associated Newspapers of having acted “dishonestly” by omitting certain parts of the letter addressed to her father.

The American actress, who along with her husband, theprince henry, ceased to represent the British monarchy in late March, sued the Associated Newspapers for the publication of five articles, two in the “Mail on Sunday” and three in the “MailOnline”, in February 2019.

The pieces reproduced excerpts from a letter he wrote by hand and sent to his father in August 2018, five months after he married Elizabeth II’s grandson, a link to which Thomas Markle did not go.

The judge rejected accusations that the publication of the texts “caused” problems between Meghan and her father, and the fact that the group had an “agenda” to publish offensive stories about her.

Judge Warby said these allegations should not be part of the case at this stage, because they were “irrelevant” to the Meghan Markle lawsuit for misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Protection of Rights Act. Data.

However, he specified that the arguments in question could be reviewed at a later stage of the process (if they are based on an adequate legal basis), since this was only a preview of the trial, for which a date has not yet been set. .

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently moved with her husband and son Archie to Los Angeles, USA, has stated that any compensation she may receive if she wins the case will be donated to a charity against bullying.

The Associated Newspapers, meanwhile, completely denies the allegations, particularly the claim that the letter was edited to change its meaning.

At the end of April, Enrique and Meghan announced that they ceased their collaboration with the British newspapers “The Sun”, “The Mirror”, “The Mail” and “The Express” and justified their decision by publishing false stories.

This hearing is a preview of the trial for which a date has not yet been set. British newspapers denounced by the Duchess of Sussex demanded that the couple pay the costs up to £ 50,000 after the latter refused to reach an out-of-court settlement.

But the Dukes of Sussex have no intention of leaving their fight against the tabloids. In the same fight, they have sent a letter to the editors of four English media outlets to inform them that they were totally breaking ties with them.

In this judicial fight for their privacy, the dukes have had a large group of expert privacy lawyers. Among the attorneys representing the couple is David Sherborne, who was the attorney forLady Diin his battle against the English media. The lawyer is an expert in the right to privacy, confidentiality and defamation crimes, as well as in marriage and sports law, a member of the Schillings law firm, which is an expert in reputation management for public figures. His clients include faces as well known asTony Blair, Donald Trump,marriageBeckham, Kate MossorElton John,Now rejoining British royalty through Meghan and Harry, having been his mother’s attorney.

