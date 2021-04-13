Meghan Markle spoke to Queen Elizabeth II to offer her condolences

In addition, Us Weekly reiterated the information that Buckingham Palace shared about Meghan’s absence. “Meghan will stay in California. You are following the doctor’s instructions. It is too advanced to fly and it is recommended that it rest in the last few months. “

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also paid tribute to the Prince of Edinburgh via the Archewell website where a box reads: In loving memory of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service … we will miss you very much “.