Meghan Markle smiles: Duchess of Sussex wins lawsuit against Mail for publishing letter to her father

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex wins a lawsuit against the British newspaper group ANL, owner of the “Daily Mail”, “Mail on Sunday” and “MailOnLine”, for infringing their copyright by publishing without his authorization in 2019 a private letter he wrote to his father.

When ruling in the last phase of this litigation, Judge Mark Warby of the High Court of London considered it proven that Prince Harry’s wife was the material author of the letter and therefore is the injured party. The magistrate decided summarily, which means that there will be no need to hold a trial, since the position alleged by the press group “is not realistic.”

Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) had argued that the text reproduced by its headlines – the most widely read in the country – in five articles in February 2019 had been written by an aide to the Duchess and therefore the rights belonged to the monarchy.

However, during the process, Meghan Markle’s former head of communication, Jason Knauf, has stated that it was the former actress who wrote the letter in his own hand and he only made a suggestion, so the “copyright” belongs to her.

The ruling completes another issued on February 11, in which the court concluded, also summarily, that the newspapers had violated the Duchess’s privacy by publishing the letter she addressed to her father, Thomas Markle, 76 years old, in August 2018.

Meghan Markle sued ANL for misuse of private information, copyright infringement (copyright) and infringement of data protection law.

The judge said in February that the publication of the text was “Manifestly excessive, and therefore illegal”, since it was about “A personal and private letter”, that addressed aspects of the bad relationship between the father and his daughter, that she felt “anguished” by the behavior of her father.

Warby today asked ANL to look for any copy of the letter and hand it over to its lawyers to be destroyed as long as Markle, 39, who is expecting her second child, ends up winning the entire judicial process, which could be lengthened if the journalistic group some other aspect recurs. ANL must also provide the court with a list of the benefits it obtained with the publication of the letter, which will be analyzed in another hearing in October in which costs and compensation will foreseeably be established.

