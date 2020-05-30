Meghan Markle showcase work she has done in secret since resigning from the royal family | AP Agency

Meghan Markle just celebrated its second anniversary next to the Prince harry and her son Archie’s first birthday, but now, They showcase the work he has done in secret since his resignation from the royal family.

Now what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry They have established their home in Los Angeles, they have tried to keep themselves busy even in the midst of a pandemic, they have distributed food to people in need, they have worked fully in the creation of their charitable foundation and now, a secret project is revealed very close to the heart of Meghan.

Although the wave of criticism against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for his resignation royalty and more so now, when most of the high-ranking members have been absent from their activities, leaving the Prince william already Kate Middleton In charge, this news reminds us that the Sussex remain true to several of their principles.

This week it was revealed that Meghan Markle and the Prince harry They had called the police for the presence of drones flying over the garden of their home, the couple has expressed that they want as much privacy as possible and therefore surprising work that Meghan has done in recent months.

Meghan Markle’s secret job

Distance does not matter. Still far from the UK, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry They have continued to work on behalf of various charities. The list is long, but particularly, Meghan has been supporting The Mayhew, an organization focused on animal rescue.

In an interview with Newsweek, Sarah Hastelow, In charge of the organization’s public relations, she revealed that Meghan Markle has been in contact with them frequently, so she has helped with fundraising to maintain their daily animal care and rescue activities.

The pandemic caused the organization to cancel several fundraising events and many donations were no longer possible, but the work of Meghan Markle It has helped them stay afloat.

The organization also supports vulnerable, homeless and mentally ill people who find invaluable support in pets. Meghan Markle She visited the organization several times and its headquarters, particularly the images of her visit during her pregnancy, became a sensation.

Visit our YouTube channel

.