It recently emerged that the Duchess Meghan Markle He will return to the screens soon with a new project under his arm and apparently, this already has a date.

It was learned that the participation of the duchess includes that of lending her voice for the documentary “Elephant“Which is part of Disneynature’s Walt disney, Next to be broadcast on April 3.

After several rumors circulated before this possibility today were fully confirmed.

It is worth mentioning that the recording took place last fall, when Meghan Markle he was still a high-ranking member of the royal family.

The documentary portrays the journey of a family of elephants through the Kalahari desert.

It should be remembered that both the prince and the duchess were very interested in working for an organization that preserved the life of this species.

Even during his period in the royal house the dukes went to Botswana in 2017 to help the Dr. Mike Chase from Elephants Without Borders (Elephants Without Borders) a non-profit organization in Botswana.

The work of this organization is to conserve wild habitats and wildlife in the area.

So now removed from royalty, it would mean for Markle a dream come true to be able to return to the screen with a very special project.

Where can we see Elephant?

The documentary will be broadcast through the platform Disney +However, the date for this streaming service to reach Latin America has not yet been confirmed.

@meghanmarkle_official – “ , ” , In support of “Elephants,” Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are donating to Elephants Without Borders, an organization working to protect the elephants living in Botswana. The film follows an African elephant named Shani and her male child Jomo as they migrate with their herd and its matriarch, Gaia, across the Kalahari Desert in Botswana. A press release from Disney Plus noted that the elephants face “brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.” ‘

A shared post by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle_official) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11:43 PDT

