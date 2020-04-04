Meghan Markle Reveal Certificate With Her Real Name | AP

Archie’s son’s birth certificate Dukes of Sussex, revealed the real name of Meghan Markle, Page Six reported.

In the document, published this week, Prince Henry’s wife is listed as Rachel, in addition to her occupation as Princess of the United Kingdom, and not as Duchess of Sussex.

In addition, the certificate indicates the eldest son of Enrique and Meghan was born in Portland Hospital, from Westminster, England, who charges $ 25,000 just to occupy one of her rooms per night.

According to the Mirror newspaper, although Markle received the title of Duchess of Sussex the day she married Charles’s youngest son, she is also technically a princess, though not by her own name.

“She is Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales through her husband, Enrique,” the newspaper published.

Although both have already withdrawn from the british crown Harry will always be part of the royal family and therefore also his wife and son whom he loves above all things and even leave his political position in the crown to have a simpler and fuller life next to his small family.

Everything seems to indicate that the couple in company with their little baby They are already living the American dream, so much so that even Meghan will soon return to work again in the cinema which her fans are eagerly awaiting.

Although for the moment any project should have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is being experienced at present, one of the most affected countries is precisely the United States where they are living. Meghan and Harry.

Some of the measures that Markle has taken according to several reports refer that the duchess locked the small royal 10 months in his room to which only access is allowed to her or Harry, this to avoid that Archie has contact with the world and is closer to the possibility of contagion.

