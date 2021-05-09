Meghan Markle reappears on TV after her interview with Oprah and does so with a feminist message

Meghan Markle has reappeared on television for the first time since the explosive interview that she and her husband, Prince Harry of England, gave Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared as part of the Global Citizen VAX Live concert, with a pre-recorded video message saying that women had been disproportionately impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, televised Saturday night on USA, featured musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin or HER, among other artists.

“Last year was defined by the communities that united tirelessly and heroically to address Covid-19. We have come together tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it will take each of us find the way forward“Markle said in his speech.

“As campaign chairs for Vax Live, my husband and I believe it is critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of all, and in particular of women, which have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic, “he said.

“Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic profit disappear. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost their jobs in the United States and 47 million more women worldwide are expected to fall into extreme poverty, “the Duchess added.

Markle, visibly pregnant, also referred to her pregnancy: “My husband and I are delighted to welcome a daughter soon. It is a feeling of joy that we share with millions of families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the world who must be given the capacity and support to carry us forward, “he concluded.