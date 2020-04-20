Meghan Markle reacts to criticism after her return to Hollywood with Disney | Instagram

The Duchess Meghan Markle reacted to criticism that pointed to her recent return to acting by the firm Disney.

It should be remembered that Meghan Markle marked her return to acting after her resignation from the crown, the former royal participated in a Disney documentary, “Elephant“

Now for the first time the actress He speaks and gives his first statements about his experience in this project after receiving some criticism.

It is worth mentioning that this project is the first to Markle after leaving behind his work and royal titles with the prince harry.

Meghan narrated the documentary of Disneynature Elephant, which is available on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

For its part, the royal He began by describing how this experience made him feel, since for the first time he had the opportunity to see these species in their natural habitat, which he greatly appreciated.

The royal noted that she was very grateful for the invitation to participate in this project in a story as inspiring as the life of elephants.

I have been very fortunate to be able to have direct experiences with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend your time connecting with them in their wildlife you understand that we have a role to play in their preservation and safety. “

This was revealed during an interview for Disney It was recorded last summer and recently aired on “Good Morning America.”

Meghan She also shared that living with these species during filming surprised her greatly since they are “majestic creatures and at the same time very sensitive and connected”.

The objective of the film also sought to show the importance that these have. Hábidas of a great intelligence, equipped with a great memory and an amazing connection to his pack to protect his younger members.

Also, the actress He expressed that it is one of the species that bear the greatest similarity to humans, the actress continued.

The wife of the Prince harry The interview ended with the hope that the film will allow people to “realize how connected we all are.”

For what he points out, “we must be more aware of the obstacles they face, we would take care of each other, this planet and these animals in a very different way. “

It is worth mentioning that the funds raised will go to the organization Elephants Without Borders.

Furthermore, the project was not free from comments Some film critics rated this material as “shallow” and Meghan’s voice was “over the top.”

