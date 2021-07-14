Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Nominated for Emmy

Buckle up Sussex fans, because Duchess Meghan’s and Prince Harry’s names are on the Emmys ballot — well, technically. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS back in March (which feels like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it?), Was nominated in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category. It goes without saying, but this is major!

Just to be clear, Harry and Meghan are not personally nominees, but Oprah herself and the program’s producers (ie Tara Montgomery, Terry Wood, Brian Piotrowicz, Brad Pavone, Lindsay Flader) are. The highly anticipated sit-down, which marked the couple’s first time publicly and candidly discussing their experiences in the royal institution, was watched by at least 17.1 million viewers and became a hot topic of discussion for days — months, if you count the royal family’s reaction to it over the past year.

The two-hour program saw the Sussexes detailing their stepping down from their senior royal roles, Harry’s strained relationship with his family, and Meghan’s struggles to find support within The Firm, as well as the racism she experienced within the palace and from the media. In one particularly disturbing revelation, Meghan shared that while she was pregnant with her firstborn, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, there were “several conversations” about her future child’s skin color.

Courtesy

“In those months, when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he won’t be given a title … and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin will be when he’s born, ”she said.

Meghan also discussed her mental health battles during her lowest points in the palace, and how she and Harry had to continue on at public engagements as if everything was fine. “I share this because there are so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help,” she said. “And I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it to be told no.”

In their Emmy category, Harry, Meghan, and Oprah are in the running against My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and Vice. This marks the 10th Emmy nomination for Oprah, who has been earning nods since 1989!

The Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

