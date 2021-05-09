Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Photo of Archie for His Birthday

It’s hard to believe little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is already 2! Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son is celebrating his 2nd birthday. In honor of the special day, Meghan and Harry shared a new photo of him on the website of their nonprofit, Archewell.

In the sepia-toned photo taken outside, Archie is photographed from behind, holding a bouquet of balloons. He wears a sweater, jeans, and sneakers and shows off his full head of hair! Also for Archie’s birthday, the duke and duchess announced a new initiative for COVID-19 vaccine equity, promoted on the Archewell website.

Courtesy The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

“We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine,” the statement read. “And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.”

All contributions will be sent to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which “buys COVID-19 vaccines for the world, prioritizing those who need them the most in countries that cannot afford them.” As part of Archie’s birthday initiative, Meghan and Harry, alongside Global Citizen, secured matching donations of up to $ 3 million from organizations including the Seadream Family Foundation and Mastercard Impact Fund.

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect. Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another, ”the couple wrote.

In addition to his parents’ charitable advocacy, Archie is also receiving birthday wishes from many other members of the royal family. On social media, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo from Archie’s christening, writing, “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

Archie’s grandfather Prince Charles and his step-grandmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared their well-wishes for the little royal. “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today,” they said, posting a sweet photo of Prince Harry, Archie, and Prince Charles.

The royal family’s Twitter account, which represents Queen Elizabeth II and a number of other royals, also posted a birthday message. The account shared a photo from Archie’s birth announcement, featuring Meghan and Harry. “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” the caption read.

