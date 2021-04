Friends of the Duchess told The Daily Mail that her main concern at this time is support Harry and explained that she asked her husband to decide whether or not to attend the funeral, before adding and that “I didn’t want to be the center of attention”.

Meghan hopes that during their stay in London, the royal family and Harry will put aside their differences and can come together again and that is willing to forgive the royals and move on because that’s what Prince Philip would have wanted.