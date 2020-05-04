“data-reactid =” 26 “> Royal affairs expert Myka Meier has assured on the ‘Royally Obsessed’ podcast that several friends with” inside information “have assured her that the Duchess is working on a very exciting and exciting project creative for which he would have signed collaborators from different parts of the world.

When choosing a name for this new portal, Meghan would have to resort to her imagination, since Queen Elizabeth II prohibited both Enrique and her from continuing to exploit the ‘Sussex royal’ brand or “any other variant of the word ‘royal’ “that they used for their Instagram account and that they planned to recover for the” non-profit entity “that they want to create because since this spring they have officially ceased to be active members of the royal family.