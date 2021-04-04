Meghan Markle plans home birth for her second baby

Meghan Markle plans a home birth for her second baby. Meghan and Prince Harry are said to be planning to bring their daughter into the world in their beautiful little house in California. Wait … And how do we find out about this if they are so private? PRIVEXX! Mmmmm… do I have to tell you? Really?

The Dukes of Sussex are expecting their second baby, a girl who will be born in early summer, sources close to the Dukes told Pagesix, and this will also be the first royal to be born in the USA. OMG! What a thrill!

While pregnant with Archie, Meghan dreamed of having a home birth at Frogmore Cottage, the home in the UK where she lived with Harry, where she was attended by an entourage of female midwives. But when Archie was still a week away from birth, Markle was taken to Portland’s private hospital in London, where she gave birth on May 6, 2019, with Harry by her side.

“Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the plans,” a source told the website. ” In the end, her doctors advised her to go to the hospital and all she cared about was having Archie safely. “ “But she has a beautiful home in California, it is a beautiful place to give birth to her little girl.”

As revealed, 39-year-old Markle and 36-year-old Harry bought a beautiful $ 14.5 million mansion in Montecito last year after they renounced royalty and moved to California. The announcement that they would have a girl was made during his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to sources, Meghan plans to take maternity leave, where she will manage to be a guest editor of the British Vogue “Changemakers” issue and finish her wardrobe capsule for Smart Work Charity, where she is the patron. In other words, total maternal rest.

“She does not stop” – said a source who knows her.

Of course !! The daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be a princess (just like her little brother) when her grandfather Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

The Sussexes had not announced where or when Archie was born, or who brought him into the world – says the website. However, they agreed to a photo call on the grounds of Windsor Castle to introduce Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Winsor to the world.

The Queen also wanted to officially announce Archie’s birth with a message displayed on an easel on the forecourt of Buckinham Palace, as a token of affection. This was an exception, according to royal sources, that honor only goes to those who go in the first line to the throne, such as the children of William and Kate.

The first time The Queen did that was in 1977 for Peter Phillips, his first grandson, the son of Princess Anne’s daughter. A royal source said:

“It is not clear, now that Meghan and Harry are private citizens if they will announce the birth, or what that will look like. This time, they don’t have to adhere to royal protocol. “

It is not clear if they are going to announce it or not? LOL! They are even announcing how it will turn out …

