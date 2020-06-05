▲ In the face of racist killings, the worst thing I could say is to say nothing, Meghan Markle said in a video.Photo Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 5, 2020, p. 6

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Henry, paid tribute to George Floyd on Thursday and expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has fueled massive protests against racism and police brutality in the United States.

I understood that the worst thing I could say was to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered, Markle, who is a mixed race, said in a video he recorded for his high school graduates in Los Angeles, Immaculate Heart High School.

The death of Floyd, a black man, which was caused when a white Minneapolis police officer rested his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparked the most powerful civil rights protests since the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

Markle, whose father is white and his mother is black, mentioned the names of other black people killed by police, such as Breonna Taylor, a health worker killed in March by police officers who shot her in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, and Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who was shot to death by an officer in 2014 while playing with a toy gun in Cleveland, Ohio.

Their lives mattered, as did the lives of many other people whose names we know and others we don’t, the 38-year-old actress said.

In the video, he recalled the riots that broke out in Los Angeles in 1992, after four white police officers were acquitted of charges of brutality against a black man, Rodney King.

The riots, which spread across the country, left 59 dead.

I remember the curfew and I remember rushing home, and from the car watching ash fall from the sky, smelling the smoke, watching him come out of buildings, said Markle, who now lives with the prince and his son in Malibu, California.

Markle suffered racist attacks in Britain while he was still an active member of the royal family, which he officially resigned, along with the prince, in April.

A BBC radio presenter was fired a year ago for posting a tweet showing a picture of the couple holding hands with a dressed chimpanzee after the birth of their son, Archie. The caption on the photo said: The royal baby leaves the hospital.