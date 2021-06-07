Meghan Markle, Mom of a Girl Again: What It’s Like at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Charging Nearly $ 12,000 to Give Birth



A natural birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital costs about $ 12,000, while a cesarean section costs just over $ 24,000.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are now dads again having had their second baby. On Friday, Meghan gave birth to a 7-pound, 11-ounce daughter in California who will be named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Lilibet was named after her great-grandmother, the Queen. It should be remembered that the couple’s first child was a boy, little Archie.

One of the things that stood out the most about this news is that the baby was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, known for its high prices and high-end service.

The historic hospital was founded in 1888 by 50 women who wanted to provide a healthcare facility for the growing Santa Barbara community.

Now, the site is an intensive care teaching hospital and trauma center with 519 beds, the largest of its kind in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

It is one of the closest hospitals to the mansion that Harry and Meghan have in the Montecito area, as reported in the Metro newspaper.

Now, how much could the hospital service have cost Harry and Meghan?

Each hospital room has Wi-Fi, a video monitor, and a computer keyboard.

A menu to order food and room service is also available to inmates, as well as a pantry for women in labor and their loved ones in case any of them want a snack.

The hospital also has outdoor terraces for women to walk on and hot tubs for hydrotherapy..

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has about 600 physicians and is currently undergoing a $ 700 million reconstruction plan to make it earthquake proof.

The birth of the girl was announced through a statement from the couple’s press secretary two days after the event. So far, a picture of the new baby has not been released.

Harry and Meghan urged their fans to donate to charities rather than send gifts to them.

