The decision to leave the UK and move to California now makes all the sense in the world for Meghan Markle. « She is convinced that it is intended to help combat systemic racism in the United States. ”, assured a close friend exclusively to the Daily Mail.

The duchess believes that her « persistent urge to uproot herself from England » was « the work of fate » in order to be « at the forefront » of the movement, explained the source.

« Meghan said her voice is more important than ever at the moment and that she has been speaking with Oprah and other leaders in the African American community about how she can be part of the solution, » he added. She feels, in fact, that her mission goes far beyond her acting career. « He wants to use his voice for change and has not ruled out a career in politics, » revealed his friend.

Meghan, who left her royal duties alongside Prince Harry earlier this year and moved to Los Angeles in March, repudiated the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman. After a few days of silence, Meghan spoke on Floyd’s death and stated, « Black lives are important. » Also, in an unusual gesture, she admitted that she had not made any statement before because she was « nervous. » « But what’s wrong is saying nothing, » he apologized.

He spoke of the murder in a speech to graduate students at his school, the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, which he attended from 11 to 18 years old. « The life of George Floyd mattered and that of Breonna Taylor mattered and that of Philadelphia Castilla mattered and that of Tamir Rice mattered, » he said of Floyd and other African Americans killed by police in recent years.

The duchess suffered racism firsthand. In the video, she described her mother and grandfather’s experiences, and her own journey as a biracial woman. In fact, she is the first mongrel to marry a high-ranking member of British royalty.

He also recalled the riots that broke out in Los Angeles in 1992 after four white police officers were acquitted of brutality charges against a black man, Rodney King. The riots, which spread across the country, left 59 dead. « I remember the curfew and I remember rushing back home and from the car seeing ashes fall from the sky, smelling the smoke, seeing him leave the buildings, ”he said.

Meghan Markle is the daughter of a white father and an African American mother.

So convinced is she that she may be one of the heads of change that she decided to distance herself from her best friend Jessica Mulroney, after she threatened to sue an African-American influencer and the whole affair became a scandal in the US and Canada.

Markle, who now lives with the prince and his son in Malibu, California, suffered racist attacks in Britain when he was already part of royalty. Last year, a BBC radio presenter was fired for posting a tweet showing a picture of the couple holding hands with a dressed chimpanzee after the birth of their son, Archie. The caption on the photo said: « The royal baby leaves the hospital. »

Before the baby was born, Markle and Prince Harry toured South Africa last year and spoke proudly of their African-American heritage there: “On a personal note, let me say that while I’m here with my husband as a member of the royal family I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as her sister ”.

Back in 2012, Markle was one of the faces of a global campaign against racial hatred. In a video, in which she is seen wearing a white T-shirt with the caption « I will not tolerate racism, » she sent a strong message of awareness speaking from her own experience.

For now, he has not ruled on the possibility of taking action and competing for an electoral position, but his friend seems very sure of what counts. His conversations with popular presenter Oprah also open the way for a future political career.

