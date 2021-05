But no, Meghan did not copy anything at all. In fact, if you flip through the books you will immediately realize that they have nothing in common other than the existence of a bench and the part of the title “The Bench”.

Meghan received strong criticism on social networks in which users assure that her work is not original, however, the accusations they started to stop after the author of The Boy on The Bench, Corrinne Averiss defended the Duchess on Twitter.