Meghan Markle is accused of plagiarism for her children’s book ‘the Bench’

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan markle, is in the middle of another controversy, this time over the book he wrote after critics, along with social media users, They will attack her and point out that there is already another similar book on the shelves.

Several were Internet users who complained on Twitter that the book, titled “The Bench”, not only did he share a title similar to the book ‘The boy on the bench’, published in 2018, by the British author Corrine Averiss, but also within the plot there are several ‘coincidences’.

“I hope the author who scammed her will sue her, the impudence of this woman! ‘The Boy on the Bench’ by Corrinne Averiss ”,“ Before you run out of money and spend money on Harry’s wife’s book, read ‘The Boy on the Bench’ by Corrinne Averiss and Gabriel Joy. The original”, “Shamelessly plagiarized. I don’t think this is all his own thinking, ”some tweets say.

However, it was the same writer Averiss who posted on her official Twitter account that she saw no similarities between the works and that It was not the same story or the same topic.

“When reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or topic as The Boy on the Bank. I don’t see similarities“, wrote.

Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities. – Corrinne Averiss (@CorrinneAveriss) May 5, 2021

Markle’s first children’s book will be published on June 8 and is inspired by the relationship of the prince harry with Archie, because it is precisely about the bond between a father and a son.

On the other hand, Meghan is ready to welcome her second baby, a girl, at any time, and it must be said that today she and Harry are on long tablecloths for the arrival of your son Archie’s 2nd birthday.