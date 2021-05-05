Meghan Markle is about to publish her first inclusive children’s book

Through drawings created by artist Christian Robinson and very little text, the book will explore the evolutionary bond between parents and children seen through the eyes of a mother. The Bench will be available on June 8, just in time to celebrate Father’s Day and Meghan herself will be in charge of narrating the audiobook version.

“The Bench began as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie’s birth,” Meghan said in a statement released by the publisher. Random House Children’s Books. “That poem became this story,” he added. At the same time, the book recalls the many ways love can take shape and express itself in a modern family.