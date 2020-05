“data-reactid =” 27 “>” I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto while filming the ‘Suits’ series. We did a little bit of martial arts, a little bit of boxing and sometimes kickboxing, “his former coach, Jorge Blanco, revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I had a great time training with her because she is super sympathetic and also speaks Spanish, yes, with an Argentine accent,” he said.