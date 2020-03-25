Meghan Markle infuriates after secret meeting between Harry and ex-girlfriend | Instagram

Meghan Markle could be filled with anger after they point out, the Prince harry meet in a secret meeting with one of his former partners.

Apparently the royal had a farewell party for his closest friends shortly before he left the United Kingdom, at which time he would coincide with one of his girlfriend a few years ago.

It may interest you Meghan Markle and Archie could have been infected by Harry from Coronavirus

This was derived from childhood friends of the royal They organized a secret farewell party for her to which one of her former partners was required, which would not seem funny to the duchess.

Harry knew that it would be impossible to see all of his friends individually, so some decided to organize a meeting before returning to Canada, “said the source.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Among the group of friends who gathered was Chelsy Davis, the ex-girlfriend of the Duke of Sussex With whom she had a relationship from 2004 to 2011, she later decided to end him permanently.

Despite that Chelsy has remained very close to royalty since she was one of the many invited to the wedding of the Prince william Y Kate Middleton months later and one of the guests to Harry’s union with Meghan.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Likewise, it has been known that between Chelsy and Harry has a very good friendship so they were both happy inside the room and “everyone was there waiting for him”. He couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he saw Chelsy

He gave her the biggest hug. He was excited that she was there. Chelsy and Harry have a serious connection, “said the friend.

However, although Harry was happy to recall old times, happiness would not last long since upon learning the duchess of sussexThey say he was furious when he found out about the party.

You can also read Carlos’s biographer, Harry’s father reveals: Meghan is selfish and spiteful

It also emerged that the friends of Harry They hoped to throw the party on Meghan’s return to Canada with Archie since apparently no one supports the royal and it would be the only way Chelsy could attend.

.