Meghan Markle Gives Interview Three Months After Oprah Tell-All

Meghan Markle is celebrating Father’s Day by sharing the inspiration behind her new children’s book, The Bench, which was inspired by a poem she wrote to husband Prince Harry for Father’s Day 2019.

‘The Bench’ by Meghan Markle

Meghan appeared on NPR Weekend Edition on Sunday for her first interview since the Oprah Winfrey tell-all to discuss the book. “As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift?” Meghan said during the interview, which was recorded shortly before she welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4. “And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son.”

So, she gifted him a bench with a plaque, that reads, “This is your bench. Where life will begin / For you and our son / Our baby, our kin.”

Meghan continued to explain more about her children’s book.

“I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet. It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know … those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem. “

“It’s really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be at good times or bad, you know that you had this person. Growing up, I remember so much how it felt to not see yourself represented. Any child or any family hopefully can open this book and see themselves in it, whether that means glasses or freckled or a different body shape or a different ethnicity or religion. “

Later in the interview, she added, “I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family … In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values.”

