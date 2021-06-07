Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Prince Harry

The website also stated, “While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you!”

In addition, the message read, “For those inquiring on sending gifts, we would ask that you support or learn more about these organizations working for women and girls: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.”

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy on Valentine’s Day with a photo of the couple that showed the 39-year-old actress and activist’s baby bump. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a representative said at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

During their explosive tell-all sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that CBS aired on March 7, the twosome revealed they’re expecting a baby girl, and that the child would arrive in the summertime.

Harry, 36, couldn’t contain his excitement as he gushed to Oprah about his little girl on the way. “To have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing,” he said, “But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we ‘ ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great. “

As for whether more little ones might be in the cards, the couple, who are currently based in Santa Barbara, Calif., Told the TV icon they would be done once they welcome the second baby, with Meghan adding, “Two is it. “