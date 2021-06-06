Meghan Markle gives birth to a girl, named in honor of the queen and Lady Di

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their daughter, whom they named Lilibet Diana in honor of Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s late mother.

Archie’s younger sister was born this June 4 at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world,” the couple announced in a statement.

The mother and the child are doing well, and are currently settling in at home. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” added the couple.