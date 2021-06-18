Meghan Markle Celebrates The Bench Becoming Best Seller

Meghan Markle’s debut children’s book, The Bench, is officially a # 1 New York Times best-seller! The Duchess celebrated the achievement by writing a touching thank you note to readers on the Archewell website, saying “While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere. In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity – one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness – is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project. “

As Archewell notes, The Bench “started as a Father’s Day poem for her husband, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and expanded into a children’s book with imagery that captures moments of love and shared experiences between a diverse group of fathers and sons. ”

The book is illustrated in watercolors by Caldecott-winning illustrator Christian Robinson, and it’s truly a must-have for Father’s Day (for parents and kids alike) if you’re looking for a special gift!

