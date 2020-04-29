Jealous Meghan Markle: Kate would have been defended tooth and nail | Instagram

A very close friend of Meghan Markle reveals the duchess’s secrets that could tell a lot about the situation she lived in her past and short stay within royalty, what is the relationship with Kate Middleton?

After Harry and Meghan They renounced royalty for “supposed” reasons that they themselves disclosed, with the passing of days details emerge that show the true substance of these decisions.

There was much speculation that the final decision that Harry Regarding the role of him and his wife as members of the British crown, the reason had only one name: Meghan.

Apparently the Duchess of Sussex she was the only one behind the decisions of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and the youngest of the Prince carlos.

It is worth mentioning that the alleged statements recently revealed by a friend of the former royal and actress, Meghan Markle only a few other theories preceded by certain behaviors of the duchess.

However, since his departure from royalty Meghan Markle He has not uttered a word, however, apparently his friends are the ones who now give him a voice since with the supposed “confessions” that he makes them perhaps one of the many mysteries for which he separated from royalty, such as their relationship with Kate Middleton and the Queen Isabel.

Apparently Markle She had a deep complaint against the monarch since the source reveals that she pointed out that if Middleton had received all the fierce criticism that she has received at every step, the sovereign would have come out to defend her tooth and nail.

Unfortunately, in his case the only one who has been able to show all the support and defend it from everyone is the prince harry who has had to protect her from the ferocity of the British press with whom recently

they started a lawsuit.

According to the publication of Minutoneuquen, he states that Meghan thinks that no one in the crown would have endured the attacks targeting Kate Middleton.

Will peace finally come for Meghan? Hence his decision to settle in Malibu, while Prince Harry defines what steps will be taken, however, the controversial reasons why Meghan decided to leave the British Royal Family will continue to talk about.

Apparently, Markle She will not omit anything about the treatment she received both from royalty and by the press, which all looked bad on her from whether she wore certain clothes or the protests she made about her pregnancy, including recently for her participation in the documentary with Disneythe duchess’s friend pointed out.

