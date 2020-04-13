Meghan Markle and the betrayal of Queen Elizabeth, possible revenge of Lady Diana | Instagram

In the time that my dear lived Lady Diana He received juicy offers to say everything he knew about what he lived in royalty, now it is Meghan who is rained by the threatening offers that would put in check the Queen isabel II.

Is now to Meghan Markle to whom they offer juicy offers to say everything they know about Queen Elizabeth, just as they offered to Lady Diana in 1995.

It will be Meghan Markle Will he break the silence of his passage through royalty?

Lady Diana if she did it in a historic interview in 1995 where she spoke about her husband’s infidelity, he Prince carlos and its relationship with Cornish Camila, which was an open secret inside and on the outskirts of the palace, much of the image of the royal family collapsed.

The call “Wale’s princess“showed one side of the Crown of the Queen isabel II that he intended to keep hidden, like everything that was not part of a functional family, which in reality from his perspective, was not.

Diana provoked the wrath of the Queen Isabel by revealing everything that lived inside the Palace since the neglect of Carlos, their conflicts as a couple and a life full of criticism, and to this we add the harassment of the press.

When Lady Diana revealed everything on camera, the monarch was so enraged that she asked her son to divorce her immediately, still not caring that Carlos in the future he would become king, he did everything possible to separate them.

Now history could repeat itself with Meghan who apparently has received the millionaire offer that could mean the coup de grace for the queen.

It should be remembered that after the arguments that the Dukes of Sussex unveiled at his resignation to royalty Harry hinted that the main reasons for this decision came largely from the position of Meghan in royalty.

The duchess She pointed out that she had been a victim of racism and that they were somehow ignored by members of the crown, the actress has made it very clear that she is of character, so without receiving large sums, she has revealed some strong details that will be if she accepts the economic offer by reveal all you know about your political family.

Likewise, it emerged that one of the interviewers could be Oprah Winfrey, since it maintains a close relationship with the duchess and both feel comfortable with each other.

Meghan will destroy her in-laws

Nap interview if it were to materialize, this could reinvindicate the image of Meghan In addition to the public, the money raised would be destined by the duchess to the NHS (National Health Service) of the United Kingdom to help in the fight against Covid-19, pointed out a source close to the family, according to the magazine Who.

