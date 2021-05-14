Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s unknown date at the supermarket

He said that before their engagement in 2017, Meghan had to figure out how to create strategies to go unnoticed among the paparazzi and explained in detail that they once had a Unknown date in a London supermarket.

During their meeting, they both pretended not to know each other and they wore garments with which they managed to pass themselves off as mere mortals. “We texted each other from the other side, while people looked at me and gave me all these weird looks and said ‘hi’ or whatever … It was nice, with the baseball cap on, staring at the ground, trying to go incognito, ”Harry explained.