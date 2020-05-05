Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their son Archie’s first year in style | Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their son Archie’s first year in style. The ex dukes of sussex They cannot pass up the opportunity to show their little son how much they love him, so it is not surprising that there is a nice celebration.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry They are planning the little Archie’s birthday party, and everything seems to indicate that it will be a very pleasant celebration, since the real expert Katie Nicholl, in an interview for OK magazine, has assured that even Meghan herself plans to be the one who prepares the first cake of your son’s birthday.

Also remember that for some months the controversial couple has decided to live in United States so the celebration will take place in his Malibu mansion, everything seems to indicate that even the little archie will have a video call with Kate’s children Middleton and prince william, after months of not seeing them.

Archie’s birthday It is tomorrow but according to the expert, some of the details of the party preparations will be the organic sugar-free cake of Meghan Markle and the video call with the little princes and princess charlotte, who a few days ago also celebrated his birthday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry they don’t have too many people around them besides the babysitter who takes care of the little archie and the housekeeper, so everything seems to indicate that it will be a small family celebration and you will enjoy a delicious day at the pool.

